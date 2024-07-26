Seven red flags that can sour India’s growth story

The 2024-25 Budget is a smart fusion of political stratagem, coalition compulsions and deft moves to accelerate economic growth to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to turn India into a developed nation by 2047. However, given the domestic constraints and a dismal emerging global economic scenario, the NDA government’s quest to make India a global financial powerhouse is fraught with serious challenges.

The wars in Ukraine and Gaza have disturbed global supply lines and devastated the world markets a great deal. No wonder the latest forecast for global growth five years from now, at 3 percent, is the lowest in decades. The rise of India would be hamstrung by this bleak international scene, because a vibrant Indian economy will need to increasingly engage with the rest of the world.

The budget is undoubtedly an exercise to retrieve the political ground the BJP lost to the opposition in the Lok Sabha polls. But it's not populist or irresponsible. The underlying theme is fiscal prudence and consolidation. The promise to peg the fiscal deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP in 2024-25 is a significant reduction from 5.6 percent last year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reiterated her resolve to reduce the deficit to below 4.5 percent by next year.

The misgivings about India emerging as a developed nation over two decades from now aren't entirely misplaced. The country faces some insurmountable challenges that are difficult to deal with, particularly with a fractured polity that has evolved post-2014. Toxic narratives divorced from reality are bandied about to derail public discourse. Caste identity, a divisive signature tune, is the season's flavour.

What's the basis for believing that Modi’s vision of a developed India is not just a pipe dream but something doable? His track record. During his previous two terms, Modi managed to break the mould. Defying the system, he ensured the delivery of benefits to people sans leakage.