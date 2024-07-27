Akhilesh redefines and reinvents himself

Once upon a time in India, there lived a great wrestler named Mulayam Singh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh. He was adept at chakra daav, the art of deftly throwing an opponent off his feet. He went on to win bigger wrestling matches in the treacherous political akhada of UP by creating the Samajawadi Party, and later, playing referee in many national political competitions.

His son Akhilesh Yadav has understood the secret of stardom: be seen and heard by 141 crore Indians and 543 MPs. Many young MPs are making friends and forgoing foes to elevate their political stature. Akhilesh is more than just an MP—he was a chief minister. By sitting on dharna organised by regional parties against the NDA at Jantar Mantar, Akhilesh made the point that regional is national.

He was invited by Andhra Pradesh’s ousted CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who warned that his YSR Congress had 15 MPs in parliament and the NDA government, which includes his nemesis Chandrababu Naidu as a partner, should not take him lightly. He and Akhilesh have rarely met socially or for a political cause. Still, Yadav Jr accepted his invitation. It is clever optics: Akhilesh is extending his political turf beyond North India and wants to acquire national party status for SP by 2029. Socialism as ideology has passed its expiry date, but socialising in politics is the opposition playbook. Akhilesh is the New Deal—a young leader repositioning himself as a national leader while not playing the caste card and possessing a modern mind without Mulayam‘s Lohiaite baggage. For SP, Yadadism is dead, long live a new Yadav. Akhilesh now leads a minimised Yadavised outfit.