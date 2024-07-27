Stepping away from stampedes

The last thing I wanted to experience in the beautiful valley of Kashmir was getting struck in a traffic jam. Yet, that is exactly what I had to brave every time I stepped out to be at the venue for a Jammu and Kashmir tourism conclave I was speaking at, or to visit the temples in and around Srinagar.

At the tourism conclave, the topics of concern included meeting the heightened needs of tourists—from accommodation and transportation to development of new destinations and dealing with the waste they leave behind. Problems aplenty where the demand is way higher than the supply. It is the same situation in every popular destination.

Then came the news of stampedes at Hathras and the Puri rath yatra. My mind immediately went back to so many of my temple visits, where such stampedes were quite possible. You could say that they do not happen on a daily basis is indeed some divine grace. Try attending the mangala arti in Puri, or be at Arunachaleshwara on a weekend, or visit Alandi temple any day. You get into a queue—once you are in, you simply cannot come out of it even if you are suffocating. You are surrounded by strong steel rods and a crowd that can only move in one direction. Sometimes, the width of the lane is just enough for once person to move in one direction.

Firstly, most of this crowd and chaos is created, not natural. For example, at the Arunachaleshwara Shiva temple you must spend hours in the queue. You come out and visit the Devi temple right next to it, and through everyone visits it, there is no rush. You simply walk in, pray and come out. The crowd naturally keeps moving using the open space, making way for the elderly, children or disabled. The same crowd leads to total chaos at the first temple, even with high-value ‘special’ tickets. There is something amiss.