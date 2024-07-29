The imminent transition to competitive federalism

The recent Union Budget indicated a swing in the framework of intergovernmental fiscal relations from cooperative federalism to competitive federalism. The FM announced the significance of competitive federalism to achieve optimum ‘total factor productivity’ by initiating structural reforms on all the factors of production—land, labour, capital and investment—by urging states to do heavy lifting on these reforms.

This is in addition to the budget’s emphasis on capital expenditure—in the sense that high fiscal deficit and debt is closely tied to strengthening capital formation at the Central and state levels, and to reduce the ‘output gaps’. This also includes transfers to the states of around Rs 1 lakh crore for capital infrastructure investment.

Cooperative federalism primarily works through intergovernmental tax transfers, which is unconditional in nature. In India, the transfer is designed on a scientific formula. The criterions incorporated are population, income distance, area, climate change, demographic transition and tax effort. The transfers happen through the Finance Commission, a constitutional body.

Bihar and Andhra Pradesh asked for a special category status based on socio-economic backwardness, propensity to natural calamities and a constrained fiscal space. However, given the available fiscal space, it will be difficult for the government to fulfil their demand. It can also create a bandwagon effect—others including Odisha might strengthen their demand for such a status too. There was a shadow of these concerns in the budget.

How to solve this, given the coalition politics on board? Ideally, the 16th Finance Commission can tackle the issue by increasing the level of tax transfers from the existing 41 per cent. According to the subsidiarity principle, the best decisions are taken at the level of government closest to people. As per Schedule 7 of the Constitution, significant functions are assigned at the subnational level, while dynamic taxes are with the Centre. This creates vertical and horizontal imbalances in the intergovernmental fiscal mechanism. Hence, institutions like Finance Commission are constitutionally mandated to look into these imbalances.

Given the tremendous shrinkage in the divisible tax pool due to a disproportionate increase in cess and surcharge, I urge the 16th Finance Commission to increase the magnitude of devolution to approximately 50 percent, as any downward revision can be akin to ‘fiscal waterboarding’.

There is debate about efficiency versus equity in the criterions used in intergovernmental fiscal relations. The states that have controlled their populations and materialised economic growth are getting penalised, as significant weightage is given to ‘equity’ related criterions. The states have increased their bargaining on these counts.