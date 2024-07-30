4 Factors to influence our emissions trading system

One of the much-anticipated news from this year’s budget was the financial outlay the Indian government gave to existing clean energy policies such as the promotion of green hydrogen, electric vehicles and rooftop solar systems. However, designing policy instruments that could potentially generate additional revenue for the government to contribute to climate finance while effectively reducing emissions is equally critical.

India’s carbon credit and trading scheme (CCTS) is one such policy instrument that will start its pilot phase this year. We delve into the four factors influencing India’s carbon price and emissions trading system.

The government launched the Indian carbon market in 2023. It consists of setting up a voluntary or offset market and the national emission trading scheme, dubbed the CCTS. The scheme obligates entities in chosen sectors to reduce their carbon emissions. After a transition period from 2024 to 2026 consisting of select entities, it will become fully operational in 2027.

Experience from other nations—the European Union, New Zealand, and South Korea, which started their emissions trading systems in 2005, 2008, and 2015, respectively—have shown designing an effective trading system is a tricky and continuous process, based on local nuances.

For example, the EU had to introduce a market stability reserve 10 years after its ETS came into place because surplus emission allowances led to low carbon prices in the market. And New Zealand is planning to disallow forestry offsets as emission reduction in their ETS. India’s journey is going to be unique in itself depending upon the industry’s experience and reaction to an emissions market, interaction and complementarity with other energy policies, and how the impact of the market is felt by industries and consumers.