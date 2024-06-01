Redefining brahmacharya for a new age

It is easy to tempt anyone on diet to have a samosa or a piece of cake at a birthday party, but it is impossible to make a person on fast eat anything that their fast does not allow. This is how culture works.

Applying old frameworks to new-age problems and situations can sometimes provide us simple solutions. This is especially true for the problems that come from innate human nature, that remain unchanged in this ever-changing world. Every time I see people struggling to lose weight or build a healthy habit by following influencers or reading online, I am reminded of concepts like brahmacharya that were meant to help us achieve focused results.

Yes, brahmacharya is more than just celibacy. It is a self-restraining technique that enables focus when undertaking demanding tasks like pilgrimages, or when dedicating the initial years of your life to study. You minimise sensory indulgences to lead a minimalistic, disciplined life. You get a glimpse of this in pilgrims at Sabarimala and Pandharpur.

Can we re-define or re-interpret the rules of brahmacharya for our times? In an age where almost everything is available anytime to anyone and anywhere, the new rules of brahmacharya should include letting go of new-age luxuries for a while, maybe periodically.

We have seen social media addicts often talking about detox breaks. This in spirit happens only when we are in a no-network zones—which is a shrinking space, as not many places are without network anymore. In practice, many people just stop posting and actively consuming online content for few days.