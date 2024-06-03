How Ambedkar created a unitary, independent EC

I was 25 years old when I voted for the first Lok Sabha in 1952. This time, with 97 crore eligible voters, the election that just finished was the biggest on the planet. The Election Commission deserves our unstinted praise for conducting it. Except for a few incidences during the seventh round of polling, the process has been by and large peaceful—a real festival of democracy.

The validity of results declared by the EC has never been doubted, even by candidates who lost by just a few votes. I would know, because as a candidate in 1980, I stood from the Anna Nagar constituency in Chennai and lost by 699 votes to DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Over time, I have been a five-time legislator.

All things considered, Indian elections are regarded as a model for the world. We should be proud of our democracy. What worked well for India is an empowered and independent EC. To know why Indians have implicit faith in the EC, one has to delve a little bit into the past. I also want to illustrate with a comparison to the US system.

The US has a presidential form of government and India is a parliamentary democracy. There are strengths and weaknesses in each form. The limited point I am making here is the difference in the electoral governance structures. In the US, the Federal Election Commission oversees federal elections, while each state has its own election administration responsible for state and local elections. In India, the Election Commission is an autonomous body responsible for conducting all elections, from the local to the national levels.