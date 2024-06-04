Crunching the numbers for an evolving South

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The dictum may not be true for the larger national mandate, but the electoral landscape of the south indicates a sense of continuity amid the larger landscape of change.

Factor in the interplay of continuity and the change—compared to 2019, the vote share and seat tally of the BJP and the NDA, Congress and INDIA parties along with other regional parties changed at the state level.

In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP decided to go without the AIADMK, it has failed to win even a single seat, but, at the same time, it secured about 11 percent votes on its own. The state gave an almost clean sweep to the DMK-and-Congress-led alliance. Similarly, in neighbouring Kerala, while the BJP won one Lok Sabha seat for the first time and partially increased its vote share from 13 percent in 2019 to around 17 percent in 2024, the overall mandate remains almost the same.

Karnataka is a mixed bag this time. In the backdrop of the whopping majority the Congress got in May 2023, its performance is below the expectation as it won nine out of the state’s 28 parliamentary seats. However, the party’s vote share increased by almost 14 percentage points. Therein, BJP contested three fewer seats this time but lost around 6 percent of the votes apart from losing eight seats.

Move slightly north to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the picture shifts qualitatively for the BJP. In Telangana the saffron party doubled its seat tally, from four in 2019 to eight in 2024, while its vote share increased from 20 percent to 35 percent. The same was true for the Congress. The grand old party increased its seat tally from three to eight Lok Sabha seats and had a 10 percent rise in its vote share. The absolute loser there is the regional party Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which failed to win a single seat and lost around 25 percent of its votes.