Revisiting idea of permanent coalition

The elections have had a sobering effect on Indian democracy. What appeared to be on steroids for a decade has been suddenly brought back to an old, healthy normal. In the columns of this newspaper, in May 2022, this columnist argued that given India’s diversity of thought, culture, languages, ethnicities and religions, the best government to have would be a coalition government. We have one now.

The argument that was made on coalitions then stemmed from a forgotten suggestion that had been made by the Justice M N Venkatachaliah commission report that looked at the functioning of the Constitution after a half-century of its implementation in 1950. The commission, set up ambitiously by the then A B Vajpayee government, made one of the most credible and respected figures of Indian judiciary as its chairperson. The report suggested it would be best if all governments in India, at all tiers, mandatorily accomplish a 50-plus vote share. With this recommendation, Justice Venkatachaliah perhaps meant that only a government with a 50-plus percent vote share would have the necessary legitimacy to govern.

Even when this commission was set up, there were people who looked at it with a great deal of suspicion. They planted doubt and spread a narrative that the true or hidden intent of this commission was to change the Constitution. Since a necessary part of any robust democracy is to doubt or suspect anything that anyone in power does, the criticisms were not out of place. But it eventually turned out that the legendary Justice Venkatachaliah became known for not tampering with the Constitution but strengthening it.