Autonomy required for Delimitation Commission

The subject of constituency delimitation has become controversial over the past several months due to the Women’s Reservation Bill and the population disparity between the southern and northern states.

Despite the heated discussion, there is a general lack of clarity about what delimitation implies. Basically, it denotes the fixation of boundaries of parliamentary and state assembly constituencies in a certain proportion to the country’s or state’s population that is tabulated after every national census. Delimitation is constitutionally mandated under Articles 82 and170. Articles 330 and 332 provide for the reservation of constituencies for SCs/STs, both at the central and state levels.

This function is performed by a statutory body called the Delimitation Commission that is set up after the passage of a Delimitation Act by parliament from time to time. The responsibilities of the commissions are individually prescribed by each Act. Four commissions have been established till date in 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002.

Delimitation was suspended for 25 years from 1976 to 2001 by the 42nd constitutional amendment, and further deferred until 2026 by the 84th amendment, in order to encourage successful family planning endeavours by states. Presently, this has been postponed until the completion of the next census to be conducted after 2026.

Delimitation has evolved over the years. What began as a fairly innocuous, bureaucratic exercise in a fledgling democracy has now metamorphosed into a tool for success in a highly sophisticated, technologically advanced electoral scenario.