The intriguing pulls of big power politics

Had it not been for a rather sensational revelation by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the rumour that a certain western country—ostensibly the US—is working to create a Christian nation carved out of Myanmar and Bangladesh, with the possibility of including some Indian territory, would have passed as just another wild story from the internet’s expanding tribe of conspiracy junkies.

The prime minister told her 14-party coalition partners in late May that she had been approached by a ‘white’ foreigner before the country’s January 7, 2024, parliamentary elections, promising smooth sailing for her party if she allowed his country to set up an air base in Bangladesh. She, of course, said no.

Even if Prime Minister Hasina was using this rumour as an opportunity to buttress her political legitimacy and authority after a controversial election victory amid boycott by the main opposition outfit, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and poor voter turnout of less than 40 percent, the belief that western powers, in particular the US, had a deep strategic interest in the region has been the assessment of several geopolitical analysts. Such views were aired especially in the wake of the chaos Myanmar has descended into since the February 2021 military coup.

Former Indian diplomat and a columnist for this newspaper, M K Bhadrakumar, minced no words in an article last year that Myanmar’s descent into chaos suited the western gameplan to encircle and destabilise China, and to root out Russia’s influence over Myanmar’s military. According to the writer, the West was looking for safe sanctuaries for anti-junta fighters outside of the country just as in the case of Afghan Pashtun fighters during the Russian occupation of Afghanistan, when Pakistan became such a base.