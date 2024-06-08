Kautilya’s advice on good governance

War is a state of extreme violence, destruction and mortality. Several countries have in recent times been ravaged and destroyed by war: Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Yemen, and now Ukraine and Gaza. The toll on the people, especially women and children, is immense: displacement, economic devastation, food shortages and insecurity. As technology develops, the devastation just gets worse.

Wars in ancient India were conducted under strict rules. Fighting from sunrise to sunset only; no hitting below the belt. I am bemused by the Kurukshetra war, where, after fighting each other all day, the Pandavas and senior Kurus would fraternise in the evenings. Arjuna stopped the war to discuss the ethics of fighting with Krishna, who gave us the immortal Bhagavad Gita as a result. Bhishma lay on a bed of arrows for 41 nights, at times lecturing Yudhishthira on raj dharma. But Bhima broke the not-below-the-belt rule and hit Duryodhana’s thigh. Rama was fighting a very tribal war, yet Hanuman could fly to the Himalayas to bring back the Sanjeevani mountain.

Sun Tzu of ancient China saw war as an art. His The Art of War is a military work dating back to 500 BCE. For almost 1,500 years, it was the most influential strategy text influencing both East Asian and Western military thinking. The book contains a detailed explanation and analysis of the Chinese military, from weapons, environmental conditions and strategy to rank and discipline, the importance of intelligence operatives and espionage to the war effort. His strategies formed the basis of advanced military training throughout the world.

But Kautilya saw war as a science, adding that “a war should be avoided, for it can be lost as easily as it can be won, and is basically unpredictable and expensive”. Dharma, he said, is the root of all happiness, and the root of dharma is good economy and governance, self-restraint, humility and serving the aged. Excellent advice for any ruler to follow.