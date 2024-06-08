Placing three big reforms on new govt’s table

While political analysts are frothing at the mouth trying to decode the unexpected verdict of the Lok Sabha elections that’s a tight slap for the BJP, economic and business analysts are spending sleepless nights worrying about the future of “reforms”. The problem is, what reforms are we talking and worrying about? It depends on what your income and educational status is. A poorly-educated-yet-rich trader will be more worried about reforms in an extortionate local machinery. An educated-and-rich corporate professional will be worried about taxes. A poorly educated and poor Indian will wonder what the fuss is all about.

Yet, beyond the rhetoric and polemics, economic reforms matter. It is the much-maligned economic reforms since 1991 that have lifted more than 500 million Indians out of degrading poverty under regimes of various hues. But the task and the process, as almost all sensible economists agree, is far from over. Forget the coalition jostling. The more important question is: what are the most important reforms that need the attention of Modi 3.0? I want to highlight three ‘pro-poor’ reforms that could further transform India.

One of the biggest failures of Modi 2.0 was its dismal letdown in effectively communicating how farm reform laws would actually help the poor. It first rammed down the farm laws and then abjectly surrendered to street power. I am still convinced the farm laws would immensely benefit small farmers and landless labourers. The fact is that more than 85 percent of farmers in India own less than two hectares. Contract farming, freedom to sell anywhere in the world via digital platforms instead of being hostage to mandi middlemen and pooling land to form cooperatives (it has been a huge success in pockets where attempted, à la Amul) may not help rich farmers. But they will be a boon for farmers who are described as marginal.