The persuasive cinema of exodus

Mahdi Fleifel’s debut feature To A Land Unknown begins with a quote from Palestinian American scholar Edward Said: “In a way, it’s sort of the fate of Palestinians not to end up where they started, but somewhere unexpected and far away.” It perfectly sums up the destiny of Chatila and Reda, the protagonists of the film that premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar at Cannes.

Having been displaced from their own country and unable to feel a sense of belonging in a refugee camp in Lebanon, they move further to Athens in Greece, intent on travelling onwards to Germany with the dream of seeking asylum and setting up a café there. But it’s not easy for their fancy to turn real.

Away from their families, undocumented, exploited, confined to their own shabby, underprivileged Arab ghetto, taking to petty crime, drugs, theft and trafficking, waiting to get illegal identity papers, they decide to take an extreme measure to flee to freedom. But is freedom so easy to find? Will Athens stop being the interminable stopover in the ongoing journey to the eventual rest and refuge? Or will it be like the Palestinian icon Mahmoud Darwish’s poem that one of them recites: “Besiege your siege… there is no escape.”

In Boris Lojkine’s Un Certain Regard jury and performance award winner The Story of Souleyman, the home country of its lead—Guinea in West Africa—might be thousands of miles away from Chatila’s Palestine, but their quests to find a foothold in an alien land and build life for themselves and their loved ones are very similar. For accomplishing their respective goals, both must deal with greedy, blood-sucking agents assuring them passage to safety and security at a high cost. Both the films illustrate how the business of immigration for some is all about profiting from the despair of others.