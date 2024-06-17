For more fairness from the finance commission

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body instituted by the Union government once in five years without any transparent discussion on selecting its members and its terms of reference (ToR). The FC’s recommendations are not justiciable and not all recommendations are accepted by the government. Hence, apprehension about its neutral role in the distribution of tax revenues between the Union and state governments and grants-in-aid is not unfounded.

Normally, the Union government adds to the constitutionally mandated ToR using the Constitution’s Article 280, sub-clause 3(d)—“any other matter referred to the commission by the president in the interests of sound finance”. The NDA government gave a long ToR for the 15th FC that was coercive in more than one way. But the ToR for the 16th FC is just a reproduction of relevant provisions in Article 280. The change of mind was surprising.

It would not be a surprise if the new coalition government gives additional ToRs to the 16th FC. New Delhi is known for opacity in governance. The coalition partners from the states should act to bring in a federal spirit in the FC’s functions.

Evolving terms of reference

If we peruse additional ToRs to various FCs, we get an idea about the development of fiscal policies and how the Centre coerced states to follow what it believed as fiscal prudence. The ToR of every FC retained almost all items in the previous ToR. This led to increasing ToRs for successive FCs.