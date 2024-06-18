Why a visionary 17th-century strategist is relevant today

June 6 marked the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a visionary king known for his valour, exceptional administrative abilities and insightful strategies. Sadly, during the British era, colonial rulers deliberately ignored the greatness of Shivaji—a source of great inspiration for numerous freedom fighters and, in a larger context, one who can be counted as one of the nation’s earliest freedom fighters. Post independence, too, the apathy towards the Chhatrapati’s legacy continued, partly for the sake of politics.

Besides the indisputable fact that Shivaji’s contribution is too great to be ignored, we must remember him for multiple reasons. He was an ideal leader known for his farsighted vision, emphasis on inclusiveness, sharpness of mind, as well as strategic thinking and diplomatic approach.

The historical impact of the struggle he faced was neither confined to Maharashtra alone, nor to just one century. Its influence persisted for centuries and will continue for many more ages to come. Generally, Chhatrapati Shivaji is remembered for his bravery and valour. But beyond these attributes, one must also take into account numerous transformations he shaped during his lifetime in 17th century society. Many historians describe him as a revolutionary leader who initiated five major revolutions that are truly worth understanding. These are the farm revolution, economic revolution, social revolution, military revolution and most important, a cultural revolution.

When Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai arrived in Pune, the region had faced severe devastation under the Adilshahi rule. When Rajmata arrived with the young Shivaji, she symbolically got the land around Pune ploughed with a golden plough. This was more than just a gesture. The duo symbolically extended the message to peasants and cultivators to cultivate their land without any fear or apprehensions. In a land considered cursed and in a society that had forgotten how to aspire, Shivaji’s golden plough removed a feeling of helplessness and revitalised the fertility of the land. With this, he conveyed to his own countrymen: “No need to worry now. I am here for you.” This singularly important act sowed the seeds of hope, confidence and resoluteness.