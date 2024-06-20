New criminal laws must go through Parliament again

The recently held Lok Sabha elections were an eloquent testimony to the unwavering wisdom of the Indian electorate. Defying predictions and pundits alike and notwithstanding a repeat of government, the mandate of the sovereign has delivered a resounding message: we, the sovereign, will not tolerate the erosion of our civil liberties. We will raise our voice, loud and clear, against any law passed in defiance of this cardinal democratic principle that forms the bedrock of our nation.

Given this unequivocal fiat by the people, it is imperative that the latest iteration of the ‘old establishment’ must act accordingly. It therefore is necessary to have an immediate cessation on the implementation of the three controversial criminal law bills that are scheduled to come into effect from July 1, 2024.

For these bills, shrouded in contention and passed in undue haste after suspending a record 146 members of parliament, must be re-subjected to rigorous legislative scrutiny and informed debate in the newly constituted Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This is fundamental to respecting the democratic processes and ensuring that the laws of our nation reflect the will of its citizens through the informed participation of its political representatives.

Before addressing the three contentious bills in detail, it is imperative to provide some historical context. On August 11, 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB) were introduced in the monsoon session of parliament without adequate notice, denying the opposition the opportunity to object to their introduction.