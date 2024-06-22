Opposition should exit harp orchestra, offer a shadow budget

The history of budgets is a travelogue of colourful evolution. Lore has it that travelling troubadours in medieval France would assign the management of their funds kept in a bougette, a phonetic avatar of budget, to a custodian who was known as the budgeter.

The term budget acquired its halo and stature from its usage in Britain. Till the 1400s, the British parliament was more akin to a petitioning body, with parliament agreeing to the crown’s spending plan in return for resolution of grievances. By the 18th century, the quest of the budget presented by the chancellor was to restrain spending and constrain the king’s power to tax and evolved to fulfil the ideal of ‘Taxation by consent, legislation by statute, county and borough representation’, and the quest for a new social contract.

In more modern times, the robust competition in UK’s democracy led to the design of shadow cabinets and shadow budgets, allowing the entities to pitch competing visions and plans to the people. Indeed, the dominating narrative in the ongoing elections, besides the betting and other scandals, is the contest of ideas between the Tories and the Labour parties on how to propel the UK economy. The idea of alternative budgets is not limited to the UK and is prevalent in other countries too—for instance, in Australia, Finland and South Africa. The institutional induction of competing visions and comparative analysis of budgets merits attention.

In a month’s time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget for 2024–25. The exercise comes in the wake of intensely fought elections, which saw the two alliances pitching their visions for India’s economy—on the burning issues of unemployment, agricultural distress, inflation, healthcare and education—through their manifestos and electoral rhetoric. The Congress, in its manifesto, the Nyay Patra, presented one set of ideas. The competing vision of the BJP, Modi ki guarantee, will find articulation in the budget.

Typically, the debate which follows any budget is a surround sound contest of claims and counterclaims. What ensues is a harp orchestra of who did or did not do what. The babel of decibels scarcely makes for an informed debate on the challenges and opportunities for redress through allocations in the financial statement. What stops the Congress or any of the parties in the opposition from presenting a competing version of the Budget? This idea has been articulated earlier in this column.