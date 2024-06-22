The tussle with AI over language

Every once in a while, I have an argument standing at my doorstep. It’s with a delivery agent who asks me for an OTP. The package has been ordered by a family member, who is not at home or is inaccessible at the moment. I point out to them that they are at my door, the address is right and the package is paid for. I am informed that without the OTP the delivery cannot be closed in their system. I offer to sign a paper, like we do for India Post deliveries. However, rules are rules and processes are processes, so they leave with the package, saying they will attempt to deliver the next day. Our tech-driven life sometimes leaves no room for common sense and practicality.

A majority of people are smitten by technology, especially that driven by artificial intelligence. It has indeed made many aspects of decision-making smoother and faster. Recently, the head of the tech giant Microsoft expressed a dislike for the term artificial intelligence. He is quoted as having said, “Because I have my intelligence. I don’t need any artificial intelligence.” He also said ‘different intelligence’ would be a better term. It is doubtful whether a change in nomenclature would change the game. Rather, there is a need to assert the stupendous dimensions of human intelligence.

The ability to use complex language is a distinct feature of the human species. Language is not merely a means of communication. It is a repository of knowledge, a tool of creativity and the medium of cultural and social bonding. It is unsurprising that AI machines are also being trained to acquire language skills. With the advent of large language models or LLMs, AI is able to generate content, which is proving helpful in analysis, writing project reports and even class assignments for students.

While the ease of access to resources and reduction in time consumed are obvious advantages, there are serious concerns on the quality of learning and originality in thinking. There are also ethical questions of how much of the output is plagiarism. The flaws in the output are often bizarre. A recent campaign in the UK, ‘I am not a typo’, highlights the distortions of autocorrect for African, Asian and eastern European names. The predictive text becomes presumptive, armed with suggestions and altering the output as per its sweet will.