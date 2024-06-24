A new great game is afoot in West Asia

In geopolitics, a Great Game is a reference to the build-up to a potential contest in a region where a clash of interests between two or more influential powers appears inevitable. The term was first used academically by Professor H W C Davis in 1926. It referred to the 19th-century Anglo-Russian rivalry in Central Asia. It was not just the confrontation but the strategy of establishing spheres of influence in the various sub-regions of Afghanistan and Central Asia by both Russia and Great Britain that subsequently became an established characteristic of the strategy of any Great Game.

West Asia is prone to and ideally suited to similar Great Game strategies. The US and Russia lobbied hard through the Cold War. The US invariably backed Israel, but maintained a cordial relationship with most of the energy-producing Arab nations. For the US, the stability of West Asia and keeping it conflict-free was a priority to ensure its own continuity of energy interests. The former Soviet Union mainly backed the militant Arab states of Egypt and Syria to remain embedded in its area of interest and prevent any strategic imbalance in favour of the US.

Both the Soviet Union and the US were far from their home shores, but there was a clear differentiation in approach adopted by them. The US chose to establish military bases, particularly at maritime locations, and parked assets and troops at various facilities, thus also offering incidental security to some monarchies. Russia did not resort to this; although, for them, the stakes were very high to ensure that they had a foothold in warm waters outside the Black Sea.