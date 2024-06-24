Debating empathy at the dining table

Last fortnight was Eid. There was the usual trolling and the slaughterhouse visuals, the purpose of which was to show Islam in a bad light. Few pointed out that a majority of Indians eat non-vegetarian food. The argument for vegetarianism is neither religious nor political. It is about the fact that humans are in control of their diet; and, therefore, they are in a position to inflict less pain on other animals. I make this argument not as a complete convert, but as an aspirant.

Humans in various stages of standing upright have been around for 2.5 million years now. We had more massive jaws and a different digestive system then, and could eat raw meat. Hunting games involved teamwork, and we learned how to cooperate and invent weapons.

About a million-odd years ago, we could control fire and cooking was invented, resulting in softer food, which gradually altered the set of jaws and our digestive tracts. Nevertheless, we are essentially a carnivorous primate. So what’s the argument for avoiding meat or at least minimising its consumption?

Utilitarian thinkers like Peter Singer would argue for vegetarianism based on the Benthamite principle. It defines good as that which produces the greatest amount of pleasure for the maximum number, and the minimum amount of pain for the least number.

Professor Singer includes animals like fish, chicken, pork and cow in those numbers. In Singer’s scheme, humans are also animals, but ones with an evolved consciousness and, therefore, capable of more responsibility in their approach to pain and pleasure for all. Singer holds humans responsible for the well-being of all other animals.

The current Indian prime minister is vegetarian. The Hindutva politics he represents generally puts out the idea that they consider the cow a holy animal. Yet, depending on which survey you read, India is placed between the second and fifth position in the world as a beef producer and exporter.