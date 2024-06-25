NTA 2.0: Spaceman’s countdown to launch countless careers

An interview began with the question, “What is your name?” Pat came the reply, “Give me four choices.” Welcome to the world of multiple-choice question-based competitive exams, in which you are either trained to eliminate the wrong choices, find the right one in the shortest possible time, or ignore the question fearing negative marks.

The coaching class hubs of Kota, Sikar, Noida and other scattered factory models have collectively created a craze unparalleled in the history of competitive exams in India, which is a gateway to millions of young people wanting to become doctors and engineers. This gateway, unfortunately, has also given way to ‘secret keys’ in the form of question paper leaks, ‘solver gangs’ as a service, and other questionable bubbles that burst shockingly to put 2024’s college admissions in a quandary.

With the stakes and tempers soaring high, the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) swung into action—it called for a CBI investigation and formed a high-level committee to reform the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting massive exams such as the JEE, CUET and NEET. Most importantly, it assured students of a secure and uncompromised future. As it begins to chart the NTA’s future, the task before the committee is manifold.

Globally, admission to undergraduate or graduate professional degree programmes is a streamlined affair. In two of the world’s largest higher education systems—in the US and China—the role of exam agencies is noteworthy. The College Entrance Examination Board in the US was conceptualised in Columbia University in 1900 with help from the legendary Harvard University president, Charles Eliot. Its pre-World War admission test was initially termed elitist and many post-war reforms made it one of the best managed standardised testing agencies.