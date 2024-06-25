The need to empower the third tier

The purpose of this article is to drive home the great need to create institutions of self-government and local democracy, as mandated by two constitutional amendments—one for panchayats (73rd) and the other for municipalities (74th)—initiated as part of the momentous decentralisation reforms. I wish to raise some issues relating to the third tier of government and the terms of reference for the 16th Finance Commission.

Given the two amendments as well as the two separate clauses, Articles 280(3)(bb) and 280(3)(c) added for the panchayats and municipalities, it is desirable to do away with the practice of Finance Commissions treating both under the rubric of ‘local bodies’. The problems of the two are different. FC-16 would do well to consider them separately.

That even after 30 years we cannot figure out the fiscal size of our panchayats and their place in the Indian public finance in terms of revenue or expenditure is a poor reflection of the progress made. Unlike western theories of federalism that do not recognise the institution of panchayats, the mandate of the decentralisation reforms for a gram sabha, an assembly of voters, to determine development priorities.

The task of panchayats to plan for economic development and social justice and innumerable other building blocks of a local democracy are unique and challenging. A critical question to ask is why panchayats do not function as ‘institutions of self-government’, but work as agents for the Union and state governments. Panchayati Raj Institutions are still not an integral component of the federal fiscal system.