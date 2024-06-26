The inevitable decline of the American Dollar

Like Mark Twain said about himself, the report of the dollar’s death is exaggerated—though its health problems are multiplying.

The dollar dominates trade, payments and reserves. About 96 percent of trade in the Americas, 74 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, and 79 percent in the rest of the world is denominated in the currency.

Only in Europe, where the euro is dominant with a 66 percent share, is its market share low. About 60 percent of international and foreign currency claims (primarily loans) and liabilities (primarily deposits) are in US dollars. Its share of foreign exchange transactions is around 90 percent. US dollars constitute around 60 percent of global official foreign reserves. These shares are disproportionate to the size of the US economy (around a quarter of global GDP, or 15 percent adjusted for purchasing power).

The dollar’s difficulties are largely self-inflicted. Incontinent fiscal and monetary policy—with the US budget deficit and government debt at around 7 percent and over 100 per cent of GDP, respectively—has diminished long-term purchasing power of the dollar. Since 1972, it has fallen by 99 percent against gold and lost 90 percent of purchasing power of real goods and services.

American policymakers have sought to weaponise the dollar in multiple ways to further political objectives, compensating for economic weaknesses such as a lack of competitiveness in particular. The US has sought to exclude foreign entities from international payment systems like SWIFT.