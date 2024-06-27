How the Gaza fallout is coming closer to India

Our new government has gotten into stride in the diplomatic arena within days of assuming power. The big setback that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered in the general elections has been interpreted internationally as a severe reprimand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Without doubt, the Indian voter pushed back against concentrated power, and the expectation is that it may force Modi to opt for cautious approaches. Time will tell.

Foreign policy is not going to be a hot-button issue for the opposition, which now has a strong presence in parliament. Rahul Gandhi, who led the opposition campaign in the polls and emerged victorious, hardly wasted breath on foreign policy issues. And as the Leader of the Opposition, he is all but certain to remain focused on domestic issues, with an eye on people’s concerns about their livelihood, jobs, poverty, governance and so on.

But Rahul Gandhi has an erudite and eclectic mind, open to taking things from many different sources in a conceptual approach of highlighting the government’s mistakes and deficiencies. Suffice to say, the return of parliamentary order will complicate some of Modi’s ambitious projects in the diplomatic arena, where he staked his prestige and reputation—the Haifa port project of the Adani Group and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) top the list.

The Achilles’ heel of the BJP government’s foreign policy is that it revolved around the aura that has been assiduously built around Modi. A good foreign policy is a projection of national policy, but what we have seen in the past decade was a concerted attempt by the establishment and a pliant media to exploit diplomatic ventures theatrically to boost the stature of the prime minister as if ‘Modi is India and India is Modi’. Of course, it didn’t work, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would have realised by the afternoon of June 4. A new approach becomes necessary. How the dilemma is going to be resolved remains to be seen.