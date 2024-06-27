Quietening those who cast doubts on EVMs

The recent Lok Sabha elections marked the largest democratic exercise in human history. Over 642 million out of the 969 million registered voters cast their ballots. It is a matter of great pride for all Indians that democracy, described as our national ideology, has permeated deep into society. While the voter turnout percentage was slightly lower than in the previous election, these hustings still recorded the highest number of votes ever cast—a rise of over 40 million from 2019.

Election Commission of India (ECI), an independent constitutional authority, is responsible for administering our polling process. Indian elections represent a large-scale logistical undertaking without precedent. The total number of registered voters in our country far exceeds that of the combined registered voters in the next five largest democracies. To ensure every registered voter, even from the most remote terrain, could cast their vote without hindrance, over 1 million polling stations were set up. Over 1.05 crore polling staff, 30 lakh security personnel and 55 lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed.

Electronic voting significantly improved the efficiency, transparency and security of poll processes. The ECI proposed the idea of EVMs as early as 1977. Along with introduction of Section 61A to Representation of the People Act, 1951, several amendments were made to the Act and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 for smooth usage of EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trails.

In 1980, the government tasked Bharat Electronics Limited and Electronics Corporation of India with developing these machines. Continuous improvements have been made to ensure security. The first EVMs were used in a bypoll in the North Paravur assembly constituency in Kerala in 1982. After multiple trials, EVMs were used nationwide for the first time in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.