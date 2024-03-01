Karnataka farm distress requires urgent relief

This year’s drought has shaken Karnataka’s economy once again. During the past three years, Karnataka posted impressive growth rates of 9.8 percent, 8.1 percent and 6.6 percent in its GSDP. Now there is a dark shadow over this performance.

The growth was contributed largely by the services and industrial sectors, which shadow the performance of agricultural sector. Unfortunately, the growth in the agricultural sector has been pathetic. This implies an uneven structural growth in income generation across sectors and that is a catalyst for increasing income inequality between sectors—between farmers and non-farmers. On top of this, it’s disturbing that between the census years of 1991 and 2011, the number of cultivators in the state has declined by 3.03 lakh and a few lakh hectares of net sown area has gone out of agriculture.

Among the major factors that explain the drag in agricultural growth is the large share of drought-prone areas in the state and the frequent visitation of droughts. Every drought resets development initiatives. History is replete with instances when droughts have manifested into dreadful famines during 18th and 19th centuries. Karnataka has had an unfair share of such devastating experiences.

The Second Irrigation Commission of India (1972) and the Agricultural Commission of 1976 identified Karnataka as having second highest share of drought-prone areas, with a probability as high as 20 percent. That indicates the onslaught of drought once every five years and the history of last six decades confirms this.

Once a farmer is struck by severe drought, it takes three normal years for him to get back to normality. By that time, another calamity strikes, inflicting a pathetic situation on the farm sector. No wonder, Karnataka was known as one of the leading regions in farmer suicides.

This time, Karnataka had a 73 percent aggregate deficit in rainfall, but it was spread over two seasons—there were prolonged dry spells and sudden spans of heavy rainfall. Both events are agronomically detrimental to crop growth. The footsteps of drought were quite loud in August 2023. The conditions further deteriorated by the time farmers reached the second season. By October 2023, the signs of the looming disaster were visible.