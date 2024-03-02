Slow return of the Indian joint family

However, the silver lining I see is in how the Indian families are tackling this situation. I see parents and children, and even siblings buying or renting apartments in the same building or in close vicinity. This gives them the advantage of being with each other in joy and sorrow, celebrating the festivals together. At the same time, you are independent enough to live your life the way you want. The frequency of meeting each other may depend on your mutual relationship but you live with the assurance that you are within an arm’s reach of each other. Children are the biggest gainers, with cousins and grandparents there to pamper them.

Has the real estate industry noticed this trend and started pitching group buying options to families? I am not sure. I assume they would soon. I also see families returning to one hub to be close to each other. So, a south Indian family may have a hub in Bengaluru or Chennai, and a north Indian one in Delhi or Jaipur. It makes sense to build a community living within the families.

Many real estate companies offer community-based living for retirement homes, where they promise that food will be as per the generic requirement of the community. They do not advertise it much, probably due to a fear of backlash. Can this be a return of community-based living, where you live with your extended family or people from same community? Probably.

The advantages would be cultural and emotional. We all like to be surrounded by our own people, with whom we share genes in some way. There is a comfort in relationships you inherit and do not require a fresh emotional investment and trust-building gestation.

The disadvantage would be not being as much exposed to multiple cultures. However, as I said in my column on diabetes, a lot of our lifestyle excesses are coming from the fact that we are in a constant festival and celebration mode by trying to be a part of everyone’s festivities. It derails all our dietary regimes.

With the return of family or community-based real estate, as and when it takes a U-turn from its copy-paste approach, I also foresee a return of local produce. It could be in terms of local vegetable gardens or gaushalas. It may sound laughable in the era of fast deliveries and industrialised products, but health consciousness is bound to bring this back in our life sooner or later. Remember, it took just a few years for millets to be back on our plates.

As it looks to me, the great Indian joint family is slowly, and maybe steadily, making a comeback in a new avatar. They may not live together in one big haveli or share the same kitchen, but may own a bunch of houses next to each other. An option to work from home in the knowledge economy is also going to push in this direction. It would have happened slowly and organically, but the pandemic gave it a two-way push. One, it made us want to live with the family; two, it made work from home highly acceptable. We saw during the pandemic many knowledge workers moving back to their native places, leaving big cities. If they could work for 2-3 years from home, at least a percentage of them can continue to do it for most of their professional lives.

We also see family entrepreneurship coming back in a small way. People are co-founding companies with family members. It’s an interesting time to see the great Indian joint family coming a full circle.

Anuradha Goyal

Author and founder of inditales.com

Follow her on X @anuradhagoyal