The suffering that led some women to become saints

International Women’s Day, which brings its own reflections. Within such a strong culture as Sanatana Dharma it requires great courage for a Hindu woman to claim an individual identity, although the law of the land supports women. Her identity is usually subsumed in her husband’s, and society is noticeably wary of widows, divorcees, single women and women who live alone. It is as uncharitable to wives who do not bear sons.

Only two other kinds of women are accorded dignity—old women and renunciates. Traditionally, therefore, the only escape route for Hindu women from patriarchal culture was through religion. They could leave home only to become saints. The common link between such women saints is they usually wished to escape oppression or heartbreak at home. All but the girl-saint, Andal, in the ninth century, who loved Lord Vishnu. She is believed to have disappeared into his image at Srirangam temple.

Her poems to Krishna, the Tiruppavai and Nachiar Tirumozhi, were major influences on Ramanuja, the tenth-century founder of the casteless Srivaishnava movement, which swept like wildfire over India. Sant Ramanand of North India followed Ramanuja’s precepts and Sant Kabir was Ramanand’s disciple. The tradition includes deeply influential poets like Jayadeva in the twelfth century and Tulsidas in the sixteenth. This means that little Andal was a person of great influence in Indian history. However, our textbooks do not tell us that a girl child inspired a great and lasting religious and social reform movement. Its most recent affirmation was the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that follows the Ramanandi tradition. Its motto is, Jaat-paat poochhe na koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ke hoi (Do not ask about caste, whoever seeks God, becomes God’s). Kamleshwar Chaupal, a Dalit, laid the first brick for the Ram Mandir. The Akhil Bharatiya Manga Samaj, representing an ancient Dalit community, brought silver offerings to Ram Lalla and was received with honour at the temple.

Meanwhile, Karaikkaal Ammayar, ‘the old lady of Karaikkaal’, is the earliest-known Indian woman saint. Her name was Punitavati. She lived in the port city of Karaikkaal in the sixth century, in the old Chola country. She is one of the sixty-three ancient Tamil Shaiva saints, the Nayanmar, whose statues are found in every major Tamil Shaiva temple.

The legend goes that Punitavati was a young devotee of Shiva. Her husband, the merchant Paramadattan, refused to believe that she received a magic mango as a mark of Shiva’s favour. So, she begged Mahadev for another mango to convince Paramadattan that she spoke the truth. When the second mango appeared, Paramadattan could no longer think of Punitavati as his wife for she now seemed much above him. He moved to another town and married another woman. Punitavati was devastated. She begged Mahadev to turn her at once into an ugly old woman. She went all the way north and reportedly climbed Mount Kailash upside down on her head and hands, for she did not want to disrespectfully put her feet on it. Some interpret this sad story as very Shaiva, that she was liberated from a lifetime of worldly ties and went off to God sooner rather than later—but at what cost.