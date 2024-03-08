Rihanna and Rishi: A tale of two weddings

Lest it be said that I was not invited to a wedding by the Ambanis, I have to assert that I was, though there is a twist to the tale. It was decades ago, in 1991, and the patriarch of the clan, in true Dhirubhai style, had sent to the bureau of the business daily where I worked an invitation to attend the wedding reception of his younger son Anil with Bollywood’s lapsed star Tina Munim. Along with it came a box of delicious kaju-katli.

That was a different era. The ones who bit into the kaju-katli included reporters who had done stories critical of the Ambanis’ famous capacity to influence the powers that be. The late DHA loved charm offensives, and the box of sweets was an extension of his personality lived out through his attentive bunch of liaison men whose tentacles extended into newsrooms alongside the corridors of power. No regrets were required, no attendance was expected, I suppose. I recall only the kaju-katli and the largeish golden-hued card.

That was a different era. Anil’s wedding on 2 February 1991 happened in the thick of India’s balance of payments crisis. Five months after the wedding, India flew out 47 tonnes of gold to raise $400 million to avert a foreign exchange shortage crisis. It’s a far cry from Mukesh Ambani flying in a host of global celebrities, including singer Rihanna, this year to a makeshift international airport-on-demand at Jamnagar for the Bollywoodised pre-wedding extravaganza to mark his son Anant marrying Radhika Merchant.

For the record, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani’s personal net worth is now estimated at $117 billion, though his network is much smaller than that of his father, which included some of us at least by professional extension. In assessing the latest Ambani wedding, we have to make do with viral videos, WhatsApp gossip and Instagram posts in lieu of the kaju-katli.