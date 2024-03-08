The old global order giving way to the new

The rise of the Global South points to both the weaknesses of the current world order and shows that countries that earlier lacked the wherewithal to contribute to the global system are now expressing themselves at the table, rather than just being on the menu. But the question of institutional reform remains contested, and consensus is unlikely to emerge anytime soon. If the UN is looking out of date, and the question of reform is likely to be fraught for a long time to come, can the G20 offer a pathway to global governance outside the established paradigm?

After all, the G20 also reflects a major transition in how diplomacy is conducted and global outcomes are shaped. There is a visible shift to issue-based ‘plurilateralism’. The conscious choice of countries to engage in dialogue on global issues in “mini-laterals” like BRICS, SCO, the Quad and others exhibits the comfort inherent in dealing with countries on their own terms, outside the structure of global governance created in 1945.

While the essence of multilateralism as we know it has eroded, countries have not stopped, nor have they any incentive to stop, cooperating. The consensus on a G20 joint communiqué, undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph for India, showed that even in a fragmenting world there is scope to find common ground. Globalisation is challenged but technology has integrated the world in a way that most links are irreversible; countries are unlikely to succeed at “de-globalising” in any meaningful way. In this increasingly networked world, countries are working through multiple networks, which will sometimes overlap with each other with common memberships and sometimes be distinct.

Paradoxically, the eroding credibility of conventional multilateral engagement is accompanied by the emergence of persistent issues too broad to be amenable to a unilateral solution: terrorism, migration, climate change, cyber-security and the rise of artificial intelligence. We are yet to evolve globally acceptable norms on many of these issues, and policymakers are wondering how to deal with technology that has already evolved beyond what they can regulate, by the time they pass legislation to codify any regulation.