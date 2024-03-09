The world was made for dogs too

The arrival of the British changed the sanctity accorded to dogs. The British brought their breeds, which were used to hunt dogs belonging to local villagers. Unplanned urbanisation resulted in poor garbage disposal, with food available for dogs on the streets. With the abandonment of native dogs, municipalities all over India were encouraged to kill dogs. Let’s take the example of Chennai. From 100 dogs killed per day in Chennai in 1860, the Corporation was killing 16,000 a year by 1964 and 30,000 in 1985. By 1995, the numbers were as high as 135 per day. And yet, the number of human deaths from rabies and the number of dogs on the streets showed no sign of going down. In 1996, there were 120 deaths from rabies in Chennai alone.

In 1964, the Blue Cross of India, one of Chennai’s oldest animal welfare NGOs, proposed that the street dog population could be controlled by Animal Birth Control (ABC) with a mass anti-rabies vaccination programme. In 1995, appalled at the horrific methods used to kill dogs, the Blue Cross requested permission from the Commissioner of the Corporation of Madras, M Abul Hassan, to start the programme in South Chennai. The cost was met by the Blue Cross. It was befitting that the Corporation—then over 300 years old and considered the second oldest municipality in the world—was the first to implement a street dog ABC programme.

Seeing the positive results, the Animal Welfare Board of India adopted it as its policy in 1997. WHO adopted Blue Cross’s ABC programme, including the name, as the most cost-effective and best way to control street dog populations. Several countries took it up, too.

Reviewing the success of ABC in places where it had been implemented as a pilot project, the Indian government passed the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001, introducing regulations which stopped the killing of stray animals and replacing it with ABC-AR. In 2004, WHO carried out a rabies study in 84 communities—it found that rabies cases in humans as well as the incidence of dog bites showed a dramatic drop in areas where ABC-AR was aggressively implemented. By 2001, the Jaipur Walled City showed a drop of rabies cases to zero, followed by Kalimpong by 2002, Chennai by 2006 and Tirupati by 2007.