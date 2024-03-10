Forgotten stories of Shiva lilas

At the other end of the country, another Shiva story became the sthala puranam or source legend for one of India’s most beautiful topographical features. The story goes that Shiva once spent a night in the Raghunandan Hills of Tripura on the way back to Kailash. With him were 99,99,999 followers, one short of a crore or “Unakoti”. Shiva asked his followers to wake up before dawn. However, not one was awake on time except Shiva himself. So, Shiva went off on his own, leaving them behind. When they woke up and realised their mistake, they were too ashamed to move, and turned to stone, deciding to stay forever at the place where they had last seen Shiva. The rocks on the Unakoti Hill are said to be that entourage.

Up in the snows, Shiva overturned the very idea of creation. ‘Brahma the Creator’ was given the task of making people inhabit the three worlds. For Bhulok, the earth, Brahma first created four handsome young men to be the ancestors of mankind. They sat down to pray for guidance on the shore of Manasarovar Lake. Suddenly, a great white swan swam up. It was Shiva, the ultimate free soul or “supreme swan”, the Paramahamsa. The swan swam all over the lake to symbolically warn the four young men that the world was merely maya or illusion, and that the only way to escape its bonds was to refuse to procreate. Shiva did that because he felt that it was only fair to warn them that creation was just a game for the gods.

Then, in the legend of Nilkanth when Shiva drank the Kalakuta poison to save the world, the vishpurush or spirit of Kalakuta sprang out weeping in shame at the outrage he had involuntarily committed by burning Shiva’s throat, and in despair at the ferocity of his substance. So, the Lord, who wanted nothing for himself but gave things away to others, blessed him with a boon, for it was not Kalakuta’s fault that it was so deadly. It grew fierce only when fiddled with, just as so many other things are poisonous only if we stir them up ourselves. Shiva granted the vishpurush the boon that he would return to Nature by being born on earth one day as Drona’s son, Ashvatthama. Ashvatthama is believed to still wander the earth and comes forward only when we mess with Nature. Shiva’s lilas are truly infinite and I would greatly enjoy retelling more another time.

