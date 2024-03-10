Mamata-Modi rematch with INDIA in tatters

As if to rub salt on the Congress’ wounds, the TMC has fielded popular cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Behampore against the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Chowdhury has won this seat five times in the past. The Congress, in any case, would have only secured two, possibly three, constituencies had the alliance survived. But now they will have to fight for each seat on their own. They may even be wiped out completely. The die has been cast. There is no turning back.

It will be a straight fight between the TMC and the BJP. In 2019, their score was 22 (TMC) vs 18 (BJP), with vote percentages, 43.3 percent vs 40.7, also too close for comfort. We must not forget that just two years later, in 2021, Mamata managed to sweep the assembly elections, winning a whopping 215 seats. The BJP, with all its hype and fierce campaigning managed, only 77. But in the previous state elections in 2016, they only had won 3 seats. As such, they increased their tally by an incredible 74 seats and their vote share from 10.16 percent to 38.15 percent. The TMC held on to their bastion, though. They added four seats to their tally and their vote share inched ahead of 48 percent.

Mamata has been ruling West Bengal since 1998, over a quarter of a century. When it comes to the assembly elections, neither anti-incumbency nor the Modi magic are enough to disturb her apple cart. Mamata’s “Maa, Mati, Manush”—Mother, Motherland, and Man—still holds sway over the people’s hearts. The BJP’s favourite playbook of polarising the voters along religious lines has not worked either. The Hindu votes have not consolidated en-block on the BJP side. What is more, the voters have shown a high degree of discrimination in voting back Mamata after giving Modi an unambiguous thumbs up just two years earlier in the general elections.

So what will it be this time? The 42 seats of West Bengal make it one of India’s most important states, the leader in the eastern electoral zone. If the BJP increases its 2019 tally of 18 by even a couple of seats, it will take them closer to their declared target of 375 plus. For Mamata, it is not a life and death struggle because she remains at the helm of the state till 2026. But if she increases her seats more convincingly, she will be the principal opposition leader of the country, the only one able to take on Modi. Worse for the Congress, if Mamata wins big, the TMC will be the “real” Congress in the eyes not only of the people but of frustrated Congress leaders. Whatever happens, major political realignments are bound to take place after the results are in.