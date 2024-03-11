The shape of water woes to come

Your big city and mine are facing big problems. Maybe the problem of Bengaluru is a whole lot bigger than that of Indore and Rajkot today, but the problems do potentially exist for every big city if you look beneath the earth we live upon. Of all the problems we face, the one that is about potable water is the most difficult one.

Bengaluru is suddenly in the limelight for the wrong reasons. There is an acute shortage of potable water during the summer months, starting yesterday. All of a sudden, our bore-wells are drying up without enough rains to feed them. Ground water is showing a nasty and elusive trend of being more difficult to reach. While in the early days of bore-well craze, water was struck at 80-100 feet depth, today’s water table is getting more and more elusive even at 1,600 feet.

The primary source of riverine water, feeding the city through a network of canals and reservoirs, is under stress. The newer areas of the city do not have access to Cauvery or Arkavathy water, and a whole new city has been built upon the seasonally hollow foundation of a bore-well network that is acting difficult to tame and fill. And this is a tall city—a city full of flats and apartments that define the new image of Bengaluru as a city of tall stature. The city is, however, running dry. For a few months, at least.

This niggling water problem of Bengaluru belongs to the city for now. It can belong to any other big city with a big population as well. If I am to start tracing how cities typically manage their water needs, the best of them have a source of drinking water that comes from the rivers and streams. Where the stream ends begins the planned up-stream water supply system of the city that establishes a channel of supply into storage tanks that re-channel the water as per need to the end home. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) manages this system for the city. Do not ask me why “water supply” and “sewerage” go together.

Where direct supply of Cauvery water is not possible for the city, builders of the new city have tapped groundwater reserves that get perennially replenished by a good monsoon. Apartment complexes built in newer areas have tapped into the bore-well as a way of getting to ‘easy water’ beneath the areas where these apartments exist. And then comes the next category of dwellings in a typically unplanned city. This category is the most impoverished one on water. It has no direct Cauvery water, and neither is it blessed to be sitting on a bore-well possibility zone. This category depends wholly on water tankers that bring in water on a daily or alternate-day basis, as the demand may be.