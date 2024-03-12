What the nation owes its first Prime Minister

The world has turned topsy-turvy for old-timers like me. In my childhood and teens, Jawaharlal was the object of unending admiration. Chacha Nehru attracted crowds of children with his characteristic long coat and red rose wherever he went. People lined up along the streets he traversed. There was complete faith and trust in him, his love for the country and its people, his learning, his high intellect and his integrity.

After the disastrous war with China in 1962 and his death in 1964, the admiration dissolved. In the last few years, it seems to have turned into an intense hatred among one section of our compatriots. Accusations against him are aplenty.

The main accusation is that he founded a dynasty that has been the ruin of India. Did he? After Nehru had a partial stroke in January 1964 in the official residence of the governor of Orissa, the question on everyone's mind, both within and outside India, was, “After Nehru, who?” I recall several newspaper articles speculating who could be Nehru's successor. Not only Indian newspapers, but also The Times of London, New York Times and many others made conjectures. There was never any suggestion that Nehru had decided to impose a successor on the nation.

In 1960, the well-known columnist Frank Moraes wrote, “There is no question of Nehru's attempting to create a dynasty of his own; it would be inconsistent with his character and career." After his death, an otherwise bitter critic, D F Karaka, saluted this resolve "not to indicate any preference concerning his successor. This, [Nehru] maintained, was the privilege of those who were left behind. He was not concerned with that". His successor, Lal Bahadur Shastri, was soft-spoken and humble, yet was made of steel inside. But for his early demise, the history of India would have been different.