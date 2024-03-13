Biden vs Trump: Lessons for the big fight from two small upsets

US President Joe Biden tasted defeat for the first time on March 5 in his bid for re-election as president of the US. The incumbent president’s defeat on ‘Super Tuesday’ at the hands of a hitherto unknown employee of a technology company in Baltimore on the US east coast was bad enough. An unkinder cut was that more than half the voters who took part in the Democratic party’s caucus in American Samoa endorsed winner Jason Palmer’s clarion call that the US needs a president “who is more of the 21st century than Joe Biden”. Biden is already the oldest occupant of the White House. Biden’s advanced age of 81 has been an albatross around his neck ever since he decided to seek re-election.

American Samoa is a picture postcard US ‘territory’ in the Pacific with only about 50,000 residents. Following the caucus results, the territory will send six delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, which will choose the party’s presidential candidate for the November election. Palmer, who secured 56 percent votes at the caucus will have three delegates at the convention.

Biden, who got 44 percent, will also have three delegates from American Samoa. Never mind their small size and population, no one can miss the colourful and noisy delegations at party conventions from territories like American Samoa and Virgin Islands. Or for that matter, from Hawaii, which by contrast is a full-fledged state. These delegates sing and dance at convention venues amplifying their Polynesian, West African or Hispanic cultures and traditions. Unfortunately, political participation by US territories ends with caucuses and party conventions: territories have no representation in the electoral college which certifies the election of a new president. Only states have that privilege.

On Super Tuesday, so called because 15 American states hold their primaries or caucuses on that day, Republican Donald Trump also suffered a significant defeat in the only state since this year’s presidential election cycle got off the ground. His last opponent for the Republican nomination, Indian-American Nimarata ‘Nikki’ Randhawa Haley, won the party primary in the state of Vermont in the New England region of the US. Haley’s only other win before suspending her campaign was in the District of Columbia, which includes the national capital, Washington. But it is not a state, only a ‘district’, somewhat similar to a Union territory in India.