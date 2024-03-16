Average Janes blazing a trail on screen

Amol Palekar’s 1990 musical, Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen, is one of the most underrated Hindi films. The story of “seedhi-saadi, maamooli ladki (a simple, ordinary girl)” Binni, with a run-of-the-mill name to boot, is one in which several women might find their own reflection. Unable to live up to the impossible standards of beauty, nor being able to score a good suitor, the baggy shirt and trouser-clad “mardaani” (tomboy) Binni can’t fathom “aurat kaise bante hain” (how to be ladylike) and lacks self-confidence, despite the love and support of an empathetic father and the freedom to take her own decisions. Her journey into being able to believe in herself makes for an evergreen feel-good film whose leitmotif is encapsulated in the title song—“Jeena hai mushkil, ummeed ke bina, thode se sapne sajayein (it’s impossible to live without hope, lets embellish it with a few dreams).”

Kiran Rao’s recently released sophomore film, Laapataa Ladies, ends on a note that underscores, in much the same way, the importance for women to have hopes and expectations of and for themselves—“Sapna dekhne ki maafi nahin maangte (one must never be apologetic about nursing dreams for oneself).”

Further back in 1966, Waheeda Rehman’s Rosie in Vijay Anand’s Guide nailed it on breaking free from her claustrophobic marriage with Marco (Kishore Sahu) when she danced in abandon to “Koi na roko dil ki udaan ko (don’t curb the flight of a soaring heart).”

Set decades apart, these films are about Average Janes being able to find themselves and their purpose in life. One is a classic that was way ahead of its time for its frank portrayal of marital estrangement and infidelity. Second, a middle-of-the-road, small film that might seem technically frayed today, but its thematic core hasn’t aged at all. The latest, while staying authentic to its rural milieu, has been forging a deep, universal connect with women (and men as well) across the spectrum, if the claps and cheers witnessed in the plush multiplexes are anything to go by. Reminiscent of how Rani (Kangana Ranaut) brought the house down back in 2013, dancing to “Hungama ho gaya” in Vikas Bahl’s Queen. After a long time, we have a Hindi film with a repeat value, even though that replay might happen with its arrival later on the OTT platform.