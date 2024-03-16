Between continuity and loose change?

The summer of judgement is almost upon us, and it’s with a surprising sense of novelty that we meet it. Now that the Election Commission has given us the expected seven-phase calendar for voting, we are officially in election season. With an electorate inching towards 1 billion on the weighing scale, the 18th Lok Sabha election will easily be the biggest exercise ever in world history to elicit a popular mandate—India’s total population in 1947 was just 34 crore, one-third of the present voting population of 97 crore. At 47.1 crore, women voters are still less than half of that, but with increasingly enthusiastic participation and independent choice-making, not an irrelevant detail at all. A bloc of nearly 20 crore are in the restive age-group of 20-29. Some 1.84 crore will experience the rituals of democracy for the first time.

Does the quality of choice match up? What’s the broad mood? If anyone had asked that question in 2022, it might have been a formality. If anything marks out the Narendra Modi dispensation, it’s that sense it exudes of unshakeable entrenchment in power. This has long been one of its prime sources of political capital, being able to signify a certain inevitability of outcomes. Those in favour luxuriated in that sense, those against resigned to it.

Of late, that static air has been ruffled somewhat. The BJP’s language of certitude is suddenly a little less serene—indeed, its repeated incantation of “400 paar” seems flecked by a hint of unspoken anxiety. Bereft of a lightning rod like Pulwama, it has been collecting little slivers of political turf—just to be sure. After Ram, it thought it sagacious to also toss Nitish Kumar into its quiver for good measure, while plucking a few more loose satraps and legislators wherever possible, ending with a surprise teaming-up with Naveen Patnaik. All actions meant to seal a handful of seats each, stocking up meticulously as if to hedge against any chance of deficient rainfall. That is, careful vigil. Not the gallantly delusional optimism of the 2004 ‘Shining India’ election. That they felt the need for it is the novelty.