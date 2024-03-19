Discontent in Karnataka BJP camp, apathy in Congress

Both the Congress and the BJP appear to be sailing in choppy waters in Karnataka. While the Congress is grappling to find candidates in several constituencies, the BJP is encountering rebellion in some seats following the announcement of candidates to 20 of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The importance of the southern state for both parties cannot be overstated. The BJP has been doing well here; it won 25 seats in 2019 and helped an independent, Sumalatha—film star and wife of former Union minister Ambareesh—win. The BJP’s gateway to south India is vital for the party to realise its dream of 370 seats in the Lok Sabha, while a good tally from here is key for the Congress to come out of the ignominy it has faced in the last two general elections. The Congress, after winning the assembly elections almost a year ago, has set itself a target of 20 seats this time. The BJP is in alliance with the JD(S), which had tied up with the Congress in 2019.

Over the last few weeks, the Congress has struggled to convince about 10 ministers of the Siddaramaiah government to contest, but all of them refused. Efforts are going on to convince some other MLAs, but even they seem unwilling. It has announced candidates for seven seats where there were no problems regarding nominees. The struggle to find candidates is more pronounced in the three Bengaluru city seats, which the party has not won for long. It has been losing the Bangalore South seat since 1991.