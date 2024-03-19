Pluck low-hanging fruits first on campaign reforms

Since the Election Commission has announced the schedule for elections, the question of the quality of political discourse in general and the election campaign in particular becomes all the more relevant. Election campaigns, ideally, have to be about public accountability of political parties and their candidates, public education on key issues, and a serious exercise towards opinion-making in a much more authentic way than at other times. Sadly, we find that in our established ways of campaigning over the years, blitzkrieg, brouhaha and bad-mouthing have pushed accountability, education and opinion-making to the periphery. This doesn’t augur well for the health of our democracy.

To start with, a number of practicable measures could be taken to strengthen the element of accountability of elected representatives. The mandate an elected representative gets is basically to serve the people. Hence, it is the right of voters to be well-equipped to assess the quality of service their representative provides them. To that end, can’t we make a rule mandating all elected representatives to file annual reports to the electorate? Such a report must reflect upon the representatives’ performance in the legislature. Details of the judicious use of the Local Area Development Fund must figure in it. It must mention the extent to which the representative has been able to ensure that the maximum number of eligible persons have taken advantage of government welfare programmes and development schemes.

An elected representative must also be compelled to file a statement about the assurances given and acted upon. Mandatory publication of manifestos by contesting parties at respective levels, followed by a compulsory action taken report would go a long way. Even parties that have lost an election could be asked to give information about their efforts to follow up on their promises. If such measures are implemented, they would automatically help prepare a representative’s progress report, facilitating informed voting.

These accountability measures would prevent efforts of winning popular support through ‘revadi’ distribution. The more we make our elected representatives accountable to voters, the greater would be the chances of cleansing our campaigns, liberating them from unfair practices.