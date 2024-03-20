How not to have an opposition-less India

If Narendra Modi wins for the third time, equalling Jawaharlal Nehru’s record, he will be realising a long-cherished personal dream. In historical terms, it could also mean the end of Nehruvian India in one specific sense: the withering of the Congress as a national party. That is why 2024 is a crossroads election.

Last Sunday at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, when Rahul Gandhi ended his second yatra, all opposition leaders on stage said, not without a touch of nostalgia, that a third term for Modi would be the end of India as we know it. Yet, the problem is that in the matter of seat allocation, regional parties cannot be too generous with the Congress because it would hurt their existence. This dilemma is a direct result of the weakening of the mother party, which is what the Congress was for a good while.

The BJP’s stated objective of a Congress-free India is a potent one, not just because they would like to free modern Indian history that lionises the roles of the Nehrus and the Gandhis—that is, free it from anglicised dynasts and their equally colonised cohorts. The BJP, naturally, would like to rewrite history with a more indigenised ink. Out of that ink flows new names, new people and an alternative history. For history is not always what happened, it is what is written. As Gabriel García Márquez said, it is not what happened, it is how you remember it. The dramatis personae of a Congress-free India are led by Modi.

A Congress-free India is not just a Nehru-free India. It is an opposition-less India. If the Congress performs poorly in the coming elections, the political vacuum it would create is not easily filled by any of the regional parties. Friends and enemies are born of needs and transactions. With a very powerful BJP at the Centre and the absence of a functional Congress, regional parties must work at new equations of reconciliation with the dominant national power. Many regional parties may find their identity attenuated or altered. In effect, with a few maverick, unpredictable exceptions like Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee in the North and Dravidian-identity politicians like M K Stalin in the South, there is a strong possibility the political vacuum created by a possible decimation of the Congress would lead naturally to an electoral autocracy. This would be legal, but not just.

To my mind, this is the larger game-plan of the BJP. If opinion polls are any indication, the chances are that Modi will win the election; the BJP is projected to secure more than 300 seats. Certainly, they are likely to win enough to justify changes to the Indian Constitution. In a recent interview, Congress leader P Chidambaram talked about ‘major amendments’ in the event of a third Modi term.