NAAC’S accreditation system needs change to be creditable

The question that lingers, however, is regarding the process the NAAC intends to adopt. It says the metrics for both binary and MBGA systems “shall focus on processes, outcomes and impact across attributes of HEIs”, instead of mere input-centric. But what is the mechanism to ensure fairness? How unbiased and transparent will the process be? In the past, NAAC did not even have its own data centre, leading to doubts of changing information after submission. Has this been fixed?

Ignoring these issues and introducing changes is akin to pouring old wine into a new bottle. Good and mediocre institutions will vie for the top rating, with the new MBGA paving the way for corruption. In the old system, the struggle was to acquire an A++ grade; now institutions will eye level 5. Are we dropping the letter system only to replace it with one equally flawed?

A crucial change that the NAAC must implement is the conduct of the peer team’s visit during campus assessments. The agency is responsible for cultivating an atmosphere that fosters confidence among faculty, staff and students. While the evaluation process should maintain rigour, simplicity could enhance its effectiveness. In many institutions, fear grips individuals as peer team members adopt investigative roles, occasionally intimidating staff and students. The ambience, at times, is unashamedly unacademic.

On the other hand, institutions also fail to maintain the difference between being hospitable and obsequious. Currently, there is excessive spectacle associated with campus visits. The basic principle to be remembered is the visiting members are academics. Hence, they need to be treated as equals. Even a slight overdose of friendliness can backfire as the members either grow suspicious of the hosts’ motives or assume a false sense of superiority.

Finally, the NAAC must select experienced and knowledgeable academics as peer team members. On a recent college visit, a peer member enquired with faculty in the cultural studies department if they had obtained permission from the ministry of culture to run a programme. Although one could forgive this ignorance, treating it as comic relief to an otherwise arduous exercise, it is bound to erode credibility of the evaluation process. These deviations require attention. Otherwise, introducing new systems will be a simplistic remedy to a deep-rooted problem.

(Views are personal)

John J Kennedy | Professor and Dean, CHRIST (Deemed) University, Bengaluru