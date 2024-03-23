Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and a political riddle

But we need not get detained here by the nitty gritty of either the case that has now swept the entire top layer of the Aam Aadmi Party leadership into various legal stages of incarceration or the dizzying financial rabbit-holes that the other one takes us through. It would suffice to leave a sticky note here to remind everyone that The New Indian Express was the one that broke the first story on AAP’s liquor policy. And capable public-spirited individuals (and collectives) are putting Arun Jaitley’s masterpiece to a good post-mortem: the case is anyway complex enough to have left an ace lawyer like Harish Salve, who perhaps charges the worth of a good-sized electoral bond by the hour, with scalded omelette on his face in full court. Our gaze must be equally fixed on its effect on the political landscape, which is going into high flame with just three weeks or so left for voting in a general election. And everyone is equally foxed on that front.

What explains the BJP’s decision to go for broke in this manner? Unlike with plain old loyalty reversals like with Nitish or the RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, here things are not fully self-explanatory on the tactical plane. Because even the best possible outcomes for it do not, at first sight, seem commensurate with the political risk it is courting. Why would they want to see a sitting chief minister in jail on the eve of elections? And almost directly ask to be screamed at by Opposition campaign stars and loudspeakers as being heavy-handed and resorting to a vindictive weaponisation of central agencies—in fact reinforcing, rather than disarming or deflecting, a pre-existing negative narrative?

The quantifiable benefits, if they do come about, are not great. Delhi, even with the Congress and AAP pooling its votes, was fifty-fifty and even theoretically at most they can gain one or two seats. On the other hand, in Punjab—with its history of dissent towards the Dilli durbar, given a fresh coat of paint recently with the farm protests—it may actually be a vitamin shot for AAP.