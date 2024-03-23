Weaving a circular economy of textile

Upcycling of expensive garments is also picking up as a business model, where designer brands are made available at competitive prices. If this were to catch on, it would limit the stress on raw material resources and reduce the impact on environment. Similarly, many clothing brand outlets allow their customers to bring in used clothes and award discounts in return.

At this juncture, it is important to raise awareness among those who donate clothes that some attention is to be paid to quality if it were to be of any use to those in need. Donations must be made at a stage well before the fabric deteriorates. As someone very aptly said, clothes mean something only when someone lives in them. Hoarding unused clothes in a closet, allowing access to termites but not to those who may need them, is highly irresponsible. Degraded clothes do not serve any purpose. The well-documented stories of ‘dead white man’s clothes’—that started their journey as charity in the West and ended up in landfills in African countries—only shows how onerous thoughtless giving can be. The outcome of this was merely the shifting of an environmental burden to the Global South, already grappling with issues of exploitation.

The textile industry is a complex business involving long and diverse supply chains of production and distribution. It leaves behind considerable carbon footprints. The disposal of fabrics, especially synthetic fabrics, involving landfills or incineration is also a huge load on the environment. The present pattern of over-consumption is at the root of the problem. Therefore, what’s reusable needs to be retrieved.

In this context, policy initiatives to support organisations working towards sustainability would make a difference. A suggestion that cropped up from a person working in this field is granting of carbon credits to those who promote best practices in sustainability. This would serve as a well-deserved incentive, boost the conscious clothing movement and promote a circular economy. However, it is important to realise that sustainability cannot be an afterthought. It must be integrated at the stage of production itself. Perhaps, the time is ripe to wear our hearts on our sleeves and let the world know that we are deeply concerned about the well-being of the planet we live in.

Geetha Ravichandran

Former bureaucrat and author, most recently, of The Spell of the Rain Tree