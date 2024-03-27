What the new expenditure survey says about poverty

The publication of a fact sheet by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), containing the results of the NSS Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES) data for 2022-23, a decade after the publication of the last survey data in 2011-12, has again sparked a debate regarding poverty in India. Using the 2022-23 data on average monthly per capita consumer expenditure (MPCE) for rural and urban areas, some experts have gone overboard in claiming poverty has been nearly eradicated in India.

For instance, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyan claimed poverty in rural India, estimated at around 25.7 percent of the population in 2011-12, has declined to below 5 percent. Economist Surjit S Bhalla went further and claimed poverty has shrunk to just 2 percent.

These claims seem intriguing, especially since the government has promised free supply of foodgrains to 60 percent of India’s population for the next five years. Comparable history shows that the East Asian economies experienced sharp declines in poverty only at high economic growth rates. China, for instance, reported a sharp decline in poverty levels only when its GDP growth exceeded 10 percent between 1978 to 2010. India’s GDP growth has ranged between 3.8 and 7 percent in the last five years and the GDP shrank 5.83 percent in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The government junked the NSS’s 2017-18 survey on grounds of data quality, although the survey had used the same methodology as the 2011-12 survey. Critics suggest the reasons for not releasing the results were different—it, for the first time in four decades, suggested that real MPCE had declined 3.7 percent from Rs 1,501 in 2011-12 to Rs 1,446 in 2017-18, implying poverty had increased. The decline was sharper in rural India (8.8 percent) compared to that in urban India (2.2 percent). This was embarrassing on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. A 2022 World Bank report suggested 56 million people in India fell below the poverty line of $2.15 per day in 2020.