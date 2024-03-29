Inequalities in the global health dialogue

Just over four years ago, a novel virus emerged to trigger the Covid-19 pandemic. As it rampaged across the world, spawning an unprecedented terror of death and spinning national economies into unanticipated turbulence, the pandemic demanded a coordinated global response. A rallying cry for global solidarity rang loud—“No country is safe till every country is safe!” Not only did the virus spread fast, the variants that emerged from different parts of the world exhibited greater infectivity and competed for global conquest. Global cooperation became critical for the survival of humanity. However, this realisation did not readily translate into reality when it came to sharing data, resources and technologies.

Recognising the failures that hindered a unified global thrust against a global threat, the world is now negotiating a Pandemic Treaty for prevention, preparation and response (PPR). This effort, under the auspices of the World Health Organization, is expected to emerge in May 2024. Simultaneously, a revision of the International Health Regulations is also under negotiation. It is intended to improve global surveillance, notification, containment and data sharing arrangements that all countries must subscribe and adhere to.

While the WHO has been designated as the world’s premier public health agency, its ability to ‘govern’ or even steer global health policies is greatly limited by two major constraints. The first is a low level of committed financing from member countries, making it dependent on a few high-income countries (HICs) and private foundations. The second is the emergence of other influential actors in global health, such as multilateral development banks (MDBs), other multilateral UN organisations and large private foundations. Each of these actors is influenced by the priorities of HICs, making global health policy development a skewed process.