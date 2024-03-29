Pranab Bardhan: Reflections from a life well travelled

Pranab Bardhan calls his latest book Charaiveti an “academic’s quasi-memoir”. It’s not so much about himself as about people he’s known, places he’s been, and interesting times he’s witnessed, like the Indian Emergency and the Tiananmen Square crackdown. It’s the life of a widely-travelled economics teacher. But cultural references from an age that is almost history enlivens the narrative—Czeslaw Milosz, Thomas Mann, Antonio Gramsci, Iris Murdoch in literature, Bruno Bozzetto interpreting Maurice Ravel in cinema, memento mori provided by Yudhishthira and Aeschylus. “The curse of old age is the paralysing sense of pervasive loss, more than one’s own physical infirmities and indignities,” writes Bardhan.

Charaiveti is a collection of Bardhan’s general interest columns (see shorturl.at/kyzF0). The word, uttered by Indra in the Rigveda, is an exhortation to keep moving on. The note to self by Bardhan, who left his land but not his culture, has special resonance today, when the migrant is becoming the face of the globalised world. This is even more true today than it was almost a decade ago, when a photograph of Alan Kurdi, a child drowned during a Mediterranean crossing to Europe, moved the world’s conscience. But not for ever. The other day, Donald Trump, who is lining up another shot at the White House, said some illegal immigrants are “not human”.

That’s rhetoric for an anti-immigration poll campaign, which has been projecting a fictitious immigrant Anschluss and crime wave in American cities. It raises a scare among voters because, while illegal immigration on foot continues from neighbouring countries, the number of undocumented Indians in the US has been growing at the rate of 70 percent. The phenomenon is so big it merited its own Shahrukh Khan movie, Dunki, in spite of horror stories like that of a Gujarat family dying of exposure within yards of the US-Canada border.