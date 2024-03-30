Room for saffron’s lateral thinking

Let’s proceed from the obvious so that we can start with consensus—usually a far horizon when it comes to politics. Take one point on which there exists unanimity on all sides. Simply, it’s the fact that the BJP has a striking asymmetry in the geographical distribution of its Lok Sabha holdings and it would like nothing more than to remedy that. The saffron party’s actions show transparently that its Chanakyas are very keen on this spatial expansion. The new target of 370+ seats, logically enough, makes it even more imperative. And it was explicitly with the objective of blocking such a lateral growth that the INDIA alliance, which is attempting another big show of renewed solidarity in Delhi on Sunday, too was formed.

On a grander note, this pursuit has an ideological relevance of its own for the BJP, going beyond battlefield imperatives. For, despite its mammoth majority in the outgoing House, the presence of entire provinces where it is very nearly non-existent must rankle. It’s not the most satisfying self-portrait for a party that’s high on symbolism and likes to think of itself as speaking for the nation. As we get caught up in the dizzying plethora of provincial wars where it will be seeking to change that equation, one could even think of the quest as the real meta script for the 2024 general election.

To reprise, the tactical necessities too are well-recognised. In virtually all its old strongholds, the BJP’s growth has hit the circuit-breaker—it had already filled out its potential to the maximum in 2019. So the only way to hedge against any risk of erosion there was build a buffer stock of new seats. That is, if the party wishes to give itself a guarantee of invincibility in these elections, it has to grow in new regions. But how? That’s the part which gives us a window into how India’s democratic polity is evolving, on a historical plane.