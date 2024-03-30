The delicate balance of gender roles

I smile and, when the occasion permits, share that it is indeed the oldest tradition of India you are keeping alive. Women never changed their names in India. For example, we have never come across Sita being addressed as Mrs Raghuvamshi or Mrs Ram. She is always Janaki and Maithili—the daughter of the father and the land she was born to. The same goes for Draupadi, who gets her name from her father Drupad, and Panchali for being the princess of Panchal. Women retained their maiden names all their lives.

I assume the tradition of changing the name happened in the last 100 years or so, when we adopted the western style of addressing married women. Or maybe after we were forced to put surnames in multiple forms, starting with school admission forms. If you check your family records with traditional pundits, you will find that most women used Kumari before marriage and Devi or Rani or Bai after marriage with their names, depending on the region. The lack of surname can be interpreted as an identity independent of anything inherited or assumed.

In so many conversations full of demands, highlighting challenges and problems, I never heard a voice of appreciation for the men in their lives, who I assume have contributed to their success more often than not. Talk to any successful women and you would see them attributing their success to their fathers, husbands, brothers, mentors and friends. Always. But when it comes to women-specific events, they simply forget to acknowledge them. My argument is that if men in your life have helped you succeed, why not credit them in public so that many more young men are inspired to support women around them? In the management jargon, it is like using appreciative inquiry to encourage good behaviour.

Let’s understand and appreciate that we need both men and women in our lives. We owe our existence to our fathers as much as we owe it to our mothers. The best nurturing happens when both parents are available to children. As companions, we stand together during the ups and downs of life. As I always say, balance is the key and gender balance is indeed a delicate one.

Anuradha Goyal

Author and founder of IndiTales.com

Follow her on X @anuradhagoyal